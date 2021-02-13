McMurry women capture first victory, men fall short to Sul Ross

The McMurry Women’s basketball team grabbed its first victory of the season Saturday afternoon outlasting Sul Ross 65-54.

Destiny Mathews led the way for the War Hawks ending with a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The men fell short to the Lobos in an exciting game 97-92.

Michael Imariagbe also earned a double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds.

The women move to 1-9 in conference play, while the men fall to 4-7 in the ASC.

UT Dallas is up next for the men and women Thursday, both playing at home.

