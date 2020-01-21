Multiple Big Country athletes receive ASC honors in Track and Field

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE TRACK & FIELD ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Competitions: January 17-18, 2020



MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Malik Pratt, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Malik Pratt (Killeen, Texas) placed fifth in the 400 at the Texas Tech Corky Classic with a time of 50.50 seconds. His time ranks seventh in the nation. Pratt also had a time of 1:15.37 in the 600 yards, finishing 12th and had a time of 7.48 in the 60 meters.



MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Jack Miller, So. , LeTourneau

LeTourneau sophomore Jack Miller (Diana, Texas) won the pole vault at the Weilert Open in Norman, Okla., clearing 4.65 meters (15 ft.-3 in.). His mark is ranked seventh in NCAA Division III. This is Miller’s second career Athlete of the Week award.



WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Sarah Horan, Jr., LeTourneau

LeTourneau junior Sarah Horan (Terrell, Texas) broke the school record with a 7.89 seconds-time in the preliminaries of the 60 meter dash at the Weilert Open in Norman, Okla. She placed third with an even 8.0 seconds in finals. Horan’s time ranks 15th in the nation.



WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Kristina Parker, Fr., McMurry

McMurry freshman Kristina Parker (Colorado City, Texas) finished sixth in the high jump at the Weilert Open in Oklahoma with a mark of 1.52 meters (4 ft.-11.75 in.), ranking fourth in the region. She also had a fast split as a leg on the 4×400 relay team, helping the War Hawks sixth in 4:23.80.



OTHER TOP MEN’S PERFORMANCES

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Teddy McIntyre (Milford, Texas) broke school records in both the long jump and triple jump at the Weilert Open. He won the long jump with a leap of 6.88 meters (22 ft.-7 in.), ranking 22nd in Division III. McIntyre came in second with a triple jump of 13.49 meters (44 ft.-3.25 in.), ranking 47th in the country.



Ozarks senior Michael Harris (Elkins, Ark.) placed third in the 5,000 meters in 16:49.14 at the Weilert Open.



McMurry sophomore Jessy Villagomez (Abilene, Texas) won the shot put with a throw of 14.40 meters (47 ft.-3 in.) at the Weilert Open, ranking 41st in the country.