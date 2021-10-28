McMillon is Cooper’s Swiss Army knife in 2021

A lot of football teams in the state have that one guy on the team that does a little of everything.

Cullen McMillon is Cooper’s Swiss Army knife.

Against Saginaw, McMillon played quarterback, caught passes for 52 yards, and ran the ball three times for 23 yards and a touchdown.

McMillon wanted to be the starting quarterback at the start of the year.

That didn’t work out, but now, he’s happy helping however he can.

McMillon said, “Senior year of football, every boy’s dream is to play football. I’m getting a chance to play football that a lot of people don’t get. They don’t have the opportunity to work with their friends that they’ve grown up with since middle school and even elementary school. Hard work only guarantees you a chance.”

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan said, “He’s a team guy. Whatever he can do to help the team be successful, he’s willing to jump in their and do that. It also allows us to put multiple things on this plate that he can understand what we do offensively be it at quarterback, receiver, in the run game, really anything.”

McMillon and the rest of the Cooper Cougars take on Azle on Friday night.

Azle is 4-1 in district play. Cooper is 3-2.