RICHARDSON, Texas – For the second time this season and the third time in his career, senior Nick Hamel was named the American Southwest Conference Hitter of the Week on Monday following five straight wins over Schreiner and Howard Payne.

Hamel went 11-for-19 over five games this week with four multi-hit games. He had two doubles, a triple, six RBI and eight runs scored.

The senior from Schertz, Texas currently rides a 14 game on-base streak for games he’s started and leads the league with a .455 batting average.

In a conference series against Howard Payne this weekend, he hit 8-for-13 with a pair of doubles, four RBI and five runs scored. His efforts helped allow McMurry to clinch a spot in the ASC Championship Tournament for the first time since 2012.

Hamel is a three-time weekly award winner for the ASC – twice as a hitter and once as a pitcher.

The War Hawks close the regular season at home this weekend with a three-game set against Concordia Texas. The series begins Friday, April 29 at 7 p.m. and concludes Saturday, April 30 with a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

The ASC Championship Tournament begins May 5-7.