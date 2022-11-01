(ABILENE, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 —) McMurry University has accepted an offer of membership in the SouthernCollegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC), becoming the 10th member of the NCAA Division III league. The shift tothe new conference will take place beginning Fall of 2024. Currently, McMurry is an affiliate member of the SCACin swimming and esports. By moving to the SCAC, the university will unify all its sports into one conference.McMurry scholar-athletes also benefit from the SCAC conference scheduling model which aligns better with theinstitution’s academic priorities.



“The SCAC is a prestigious conference and McMurry University is honored to join,” said McMurry UniversityPresident Dr. Sandra S. Harper. “I know the commissioner and most of the SCAC presidents quite well and I lookforward to working with them in the future. McMurry is currently undergoing a new strategic planning process toguide the university until 2030. This conference move blends nicely with the strategic direction that we foreseefor McMurry regarding the balance between athletics and academics.”



SCAC institutions maintain a strong balance of education in the classroom and competition in the variousfields of play. Additionally, the conference schools have established a strong presence in major markets whereMcMurry recruits, including Dallas, North Texas, Houston, the Texas Hill Country, and San Antonio, as well asShreveport, Louisiana.



“We are thrilled to accept the offer to become a member of the SCAC, another great Division III league,” said Dr.Sam Ferguson, vice president for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics. “Our swim teams have competedas affiliate members of the SCAC since 2015 and it has been an exceptional experience for those scholar-athletes.We have built great relationships in the league through that affiliation and non-conference play. Ourcoaches and administration have a ton of respect for our colleagues in the SCAC and couldn’t be more excitedto expand those rivalries. This Is a great day for McMurry University!”



Current members of the SCAC include Austin College, Centenary College, Colorado College, the University of Dallas,Schreiner University, Southwestern University, University of St. Thomas, Texas Lutheran University, and TrinityUniversity.



“Today is an exciting day,” said SCAC commissioner Dwayne Hanberry. “I’ve had the good fortune of getting toknow both Dr. Harper and Athletics Director Sam Ferguson through our swimming and diving affiliaterelationship, which has been a great partnership for almost a decade.”



McMurry has enjoyed success in the ASC with 51 conference titles including the most recent Women’s and Men’sCross-Country Championships, which they won last Saturday. The War Hawks were members of the ASC from1996-2012 and rejoined the league in 2014. McMurry plans to continue their rivalries within the ASC through nonconferencecompetition.



“The rivalries and relationships we have developed within the ASC are Important to us,” Ferguson said. “We planto continue playing as many ASC opponents as our non-conference schedule will allow. While we place a lot ofvalue on our ASC experience and all the professionals who represent the league, we couldn’t be more excitedand honored for this new opportunity ahead of us In the SCAC. We believe It’s a great fit for us!”