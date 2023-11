McMurry honored its seniors in a very rewarding way. After defeating I-20 rivals, Sul Ross State, the Warhawks finished the year 6-4. That’s the most victories for the program since 2012.

Freshman Quarterback Jess Hoel ran it twice across the endzone and threw for three touchdown passes. The last one was caught by senior Kristopher Martin to make it a 31-9 score in the third quarter.

The 2023 McMurry Warhawks ended with a four-game win streak and a 4-1 record at Wilford Moore Stadium.