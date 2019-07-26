McMurry adds Westmoreland to coaching staff

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Women’s Basketball Head Coach Brittany Densman-Roes has announced the addition of Layton Westmoreland as the program’s new assistant coach.

“I am extremely excited to add Coach Layton Westmoreland to my staff. Layton has extensive knowledge in the development of basketball players, comes with experience at a multitude of levels, and possesses an outstanding recruiting background,” Roes said. “His resume was extremely impressive, which included resurrecting a girls’ basketball program, leading them to 23 wins, and a stint with the WNBA. Layton has already exceeded my expectations with his time in the office and has been active on the recruiting trail. I am looking forward to working together with Coach Westmoreland this season.”

Westmoreland comes to the War Hawks after leading Newcastle High School’s girls’ basketball program to the Regional Quarterfinals of the 1A Texas UIL Playoffs. In his only season at Newcastle, Westmoreland posted a record of 23-11.

“I feel honored and blessed to join the War Hawks family and getting to join Coach Densman-Roes as she continues to take the basketball program to new levels,” Westmoreland said. “I look forward to bringing my experiences to this program and continuing to grow as a coach.”

Westmoreland started his coaching career in San Antonio, Texas, where he was a part of the basketball community in multiple facets. He was a skill development trainer with Spartan Basketball from 2013-18, a program known for training high-level basketball players in the greater San Antonio area, as well as their involvement with WNBA and NBA players in the off-season.

With his training experiences, Westmoreland was able to speak at the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Annual Fall Clinic in 2014 on ACL Injury Prevention in female basketball players after working closely within Alan Stein’s Stronger Team Nation, a network of basketball-specific strength & conditioning coaches across the country. Formerly a performance enhancement coach, Westmoreland was brought in to Spartan Basketball due to his background and expertise in performance enhancement and was a contributor with STACK Magazine Online for many years.

While training with Spartan Basketball, Westmoreland coached at the high school level at The Christian School at Castle Hills (2016-18) and the Christian Academy of San Antonio (2013-16), where he started his head coaching career at 23 years old. Both institutions were a part of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS). In his six years coaching high school, Westmoreland accrued a record of 118-62 (65.5%).

Westmoreland also spent a season in the WNBA with the San Antonio Stars (now the Las Vegas Aces) in an undisclosed role during the 2017 season under Head Coach Vickie Johnson, who is now an assistant for the Aces. Spending a lot of time working in the day-to-day responsibilities of player development under the guidance of Assistant Coach Latricia Trammell, who is now an assistant for the Los Angeles Sparks, Westmoreland was able to gain tremendous knowledge and experience. On game days, Westmoreland would assist the coaching staff in pre-game development on the court and would track defensive statistics during the game.

On a personal note, Westmoreland earned his associate’s degree from Western Texas College, where he played for their men’s soccer team, graduating in 2010. Afterwards, he attended William Penn University on a basketball scholarship to play under esteemed Head Coach John Henry. He received his bachelor’s degree in Physical Education in 2012. Westmoreland is a native of Snyder, Texas and resides in Abilene, Texas with his wife, Samantha,