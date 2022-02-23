The American Southwest Conference tournament starts on Thursday.

The women are in Marshall.

The men are in Belton.

The McMurry men and the HSU Cowboys are going all that way just to play each other.

It’s the third meeting of the season between the two teams.

The first two were close, and the coaches are ready to do it again even though it requires a three-hour drive this time.

Zach Pickelman said, “Uh it’s exciting. I texted Matt on Saturday night and asked if he just wanted to play here and the winner will just drive down and play in the semi final game. But it’s exciting for both teams. We’re very familar with eachother except we’re playing with a little bit higher stakes this time.”

Matt Brackett said, “We did talk Saturday and that’s what we talked about. Let’s just play in Abilene and get this over with. I mean it is what it is. It’s gonna be a great game, it’s gonna be a challenge for us. But we’ll be up for it.”

It’s going to be a good time.

The Cowboys won the first two meetings, one in overtime and the other by six points.

The game is tomorrow at noon in Belton.