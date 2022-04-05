The HSU men’s 4×100 relay team and a trio of McMurry War Hawks earned the American Southwest Conference Track and Field Athletes of the Week.

QUAD-MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – E.J. Konah, Sr.; Aidan Matthews, Fr.; Parnelle Shands, Jr.; Daelen Warren-Frugé, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior E.J. Konah (Philadelphia, Pa.), freshman Aidan Matthews (Maypearl, Texas), junior Parnelle Shands (Dinwiddie, Va.) and senior Daelen Warren-Fruge (Little Elm, Texas) placed third with a school record time of 41.31 seconds in the 4×100 meter relay at the Masked Rider Open hosted by Texas Tech. Their mark also ranks third in Division III. This is Konah’s second career Athlete of the Week award and the second of the season and third in the career of Shands.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Sutton Welch, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior Sutton Welch (Abilene, Texas) set a new personal best with a hammer throw of 50.51 meters (165 ft.-8 in.), placing fifth at the David Noble Relays hosted by Angelo State. He also finished 23rd in the shot put with a throw of 12.32 meters (40 ft.-5 in.). Welch ranks 33rd in the country in the hammer.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Kelby Tidwell, Sr., McMurry

McMurry senior Kelby Tidwell (Post, Texas) improved her heptathlon score by nearly 100 points, finishing with 3,856 at the David Noble Relays. She finished 10th in the field and now ranks fourth in all of Division III. This is Tidwell’s second Athlete of the Week award of the season.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Ellie Ryan, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior Ellie Ryan (Early, Texas) finished 13th in the javelin throw with a mark of 34.42 meters (112 ft.-11 in.) at the David Noble Relays. She also threw the discus 32.40 meters (106 ft.-3 in.) for a 20th-place finish. This is Ryan’s second Athlete of the Week award of the year and third of her career.