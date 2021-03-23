McMurry and HSU track athletes earn honors from American Southwest Conference

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Rylan Rogers, Fr., McMurry

McMurry freshman Rylan Rogers (Baird, Texas) placed second in the decathlon at the Wes Kittley Invitational, recording 5,135 points. He had the top pole vault (4.15 meters) and was second in the discus (30.64 meters) in the field. Rogers’ decathlon mark is second in the nation.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Kynnedi Brown, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman Kynnedi Brown (Garland, Texas) placed fifth at the Wes Kittley Invitational in the 400 meter hurdles. Her time is the best in NCAA Division III. This is Brown’s second Athlete of the Week of the season.

WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Lynda Farmer, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore Lynda Farmer (Lorena, Texas) placed third in the heptathlon with 2,829 points at the Wes Kittley Invitational. Her point total ranks third in the nation. Farmer had the top shot put among the field, clearing 10.30 meters (33 ft.-9.5 in.) and was first with 800 meter time of 2:29.95.