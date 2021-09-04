McMurry Athletics announces spectator protocols for first home game

ABILENE, Texas – With the first home event of the athletic year set for tomorrow, McMurry University Athletics has announced its current spectator protocols leading into the 2021-22 season.

The following protocols apply to all home events and are subject to change overtime – taking into consideration the outlook of COVID-19 and the safety of the community.

Masks are required at all athletic events, regardless of vaccination status. This includes both outdoor and indoor venues.

There will be no capacity restrictions at this time.

Physical distancing is encouraged.

Only authorized personnel will be permitted on press row or in the press box.

The first home event will involve the women’s soccer team at Wilford Moore Stadium as it hosts St. Thomas (TX) Sunday at noon.