McMurry Athletics announces updated game protocols for basketball

ABILENE, Texas – Ahead of McMurry University’s home basketball games this week, Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson announced the updated game day procedures for fan attendance on Tuesday.

For the first time this season, McMurry plans to allow fans inside Kimbrell Arena at a limited capacity. Temporarily, scholar-athletes and coaches for both home and visiting schools will be granted two tickets each for family or friends. No walk-up entries or ticket sales are available at this time.

These game day protocols will be in effect for home basketball games against Concordia Texas on Thursday, Jan. 21 and Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Updated protocols for future home events will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to welcome fans to our facility for this week’s set of home games,” said Ferguson. “Our scholar-athletes have worked very hard, and I know they are excited to play at home in front of their loved ones. With these physical distancing and masking measures in place, we are confident that we can offer a safe atmosphere. It’s important that our spectators adhere to the guidelines we have put in place so that we can continue to ‘Protect the Nest’ and offer similar fan experiences in the future. Safety is and always will be our number one priority.”

Strict masking and social distancing guidelines will be implemented for all home events. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

Below are some notes regarding the protocol for this week: