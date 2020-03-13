McMurry athletics postpones athletic related activities indefinitely

ABILENE, Texas – In addition to the precautions taken by the American Southwest Conference earlier this evening, McMurry University Athletics has postponed all athletic related activities indefintely. This includes all competitions, practices, and voluntary workouts.

For more information related on how McMurry is handling this fluid situation, please visit https://services.mcm.edu/health/coronavirus.html for the University’s statement.

Finally, we would like to let our community know that only our men’s and women’s tennis teams are scheduled to be back on campus from their spring break trip by 8:30 p.m. tonight. The three members of our community who traveled to the now cancelled NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships are slated to return to campus on Sunday morning at the latest.

Again, please check https://services.mcm.edu/health/coronavirus.html for updates on this evolving situation.