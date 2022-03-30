The McMurry War Hawks rocked the NCAA Division III baseball world over the weekend when they swept the fifth ranked UT-Dallas.

McMurry entered the series with just one win in the last six games, but they won all three against the Comets by three runs, two runs, and one run..

This is the kind of series victory that can jump start a season for a team.

Head coach John Byington said, “We’re just really proud of our guys, they worked real hard to get the first two. But after winning the series there can be a let down, like we won the series that was our initial goal. I’m really proud and amazed at our guys resilience to be able to find a way. And we had some injuries, we had some guys out of the lineup. They still got it done and just very proud of our guys.”

Reed Hodges said, “You don’t get to play a lot of nationally ranked teams, I think we played two, we played Trinity earlier in the year and now UTD. So that’s exciting, it’s a lot of fun to go against the top in the country and do what we do.”

A long trip to Jackson, Mississippi is the reward for the series victory.

The War Hawks start a three game series with Belhaven with a doubleheader on Friday and finish it on Saturday.