Jackson Sepeda returns to the football field in 2020 as a senior running back for the Hamlin Pied Pipers. After Jevon Williams departure, Sepeda is in line to get most of the carries in the backfield. This summer, he’s doing his best to get in shape and be ready for the fall.

Jackson Sapeda said, "I'm trying to gain a little more speed back that I had in years prior and I've been trying to cut up some weight. Not necessarily lose weight but just slim down and get back to where I was at one point in time. Honestly, just having the team where we were, pick up where we left off from last season and just keep the thing rolling."