RICHARDSON, TEXAS – McMurry University received 133 points and one first-place vote towards a fourth-place landing on the 2023 American Southwest Conference’s coaches and sports information directors preseason listing, released Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Head coach Josh Lee’s War Hawks trailed only preseason favorite East Texas Baptist University, UT-Dallas, and Mary-Hardin-Baylor on the ranking. UT-Dallas is the two-time defending league champion.

The conference also announced its Preseason Players Watch List along with the team chart.

McMurry’s representatives are junior shortstop Blake Beach (Humble, Texas) and senior pitcher Braxton Briones (Iowa Park, Texas).

2023 ASC Baseball Preseason Poll

RankTeam (1st place votes)Pts.2022 Record (ASC)
1.East Texas Baptist (10)18933-13 (24-6)
2.UT Dallas (9)18535-17 (20-10)
3.Mary Hardin-Baylor14726-18 (16-14)
4.McMurry (1)13324-18 (17-13)
5.Concordia Texas11714-25 (13-17)
6.Hardin-Simmons11122-21 (14-16)
7.LeTourneau7315-24 (12-18)
8.Ozarks6813-25 (12-18)
9.Howard Payne4112-28 (7-23)
10.Sul Ross State3614-22 (11-19)

2023 ASC Baseball Preseason Players to Watch
Players selected by their respective head coach
Position Players

NameCl.Pos.SchoolHometown
Rennie Arjona *Sr.OFOzarksPanama
Gannon Azios *Jr.3BHardin-SimmonsCedar Park, Texas
Blake Beach *Jr.SSMcMurryHumble, Texas
Dylan BivinsSo.UTUT DallasDenton, Texas
Will Burford *So.OFHoward PayneSugar Land, Texas
Grayson ColtharpSo.1BUT DallasAllen, Texas
Dru Didway *Sr.DHOzarksSallisaw, Okla.
Josh Dyer *Jr.3B/1BMcMurryAlbany, Texas
Ryan Farmer *Jr.OFMary Hardin-BaylorManvel, Texas
Brandon GoynesSo.INFConcordia TexasTemple, Texas
Dane Jones *Jr.OFLeTourneauKeller, Texas
Hunter Jones *Jr.OF/DHMary Hardin-BaylorHewitt, Texas
Jase Jones *Gr.1BEast Texas BaptistMount Enterprise, Texas
Tristan Karles *Sr.OFSul Ross StateHumble, Texas
Andrew KlingensteinSo.1B/OFLeTourneauFlower Mound, Texas
Rylee McGee *Gr.CHoward PayneFreeport, Texas
Orlando Moreno *Sr.INFSul Ross StateSplendora, Texas
Chris MorrowJr.OF/1BConcordia TexasRobinson, Texas
Colby SeltzerSr.SSHardin-SimmonsHaslet, Texas
Brett Wagner N*Sr.OFEast Texas BaptistLake Jackson, Texas


Pitchers

NameCl.Pos.SchoolHometown
Andrew Acierni *Jr.RHPMary Hardin-BaylorWaco, Texas
Braxton BrionesSr.RHPMcMurryIowa Park, Texas
Sayers Collins P*Sr.RHPEast Texas BaptistFrisco, Texas
Caidon LivingstonSo.RHPHardin-SimmonsLorena, Texas
Aiden MowJr.RHPSul Ross StateSan Antonio, Texas
Dakota PalmerSo.LHPConcordia TexasGuy, Texas
Brendan Read *So.LHPHoward PayneRound Rock, Texas
Josh RoppleSr.RHPOzarksCopperas Cove, Texas
Landon StocksSo.RHPLeTourneauKaufman, Texas
Ryan VeraSr.LHPUT DallasFriendswood, Texas

* 2022 All-Conference

P 2022 Pitcher of the Year
N 2022 Newcomer of the Year