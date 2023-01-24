RICHARDSON, TEXAS – McMurry University received 133 points and one first-place vote towards a fourth-place landing on the 2023 American Southwest Conference’s coaches and sports information directors preseason listing, released Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Head coach Josh Lee’s War Hawks trailed only preseason favorite East Texas Baptist University, UT-Dallas, and Mary-Hardin-Baylor on the ranking. UT-Dallas is the two-time defending league champion.
The conference also announced its Preseason Players Watch List along with the team chart.
McMurry’s representatives are junior shortstop Blake Beach (Humble, Texas) and senior pitcher Braxton Briones (Iowa Park, Texas).
2023 ASC Baseball Preseason Poll
|Rank
|Team (1st place votes)
|Pts.
|2022 Record (ASC)
|1.
|East Texas Baptist (10)
|189
|33-13 (24-6)
|2.
|UT Dallas (9)
|185
|35-17 (20-10)
|3.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|147
|26-18 (16-14)
|4.
|McMurry (1)
|133
|24-18 (17-13)
|5.
|Concordia Texas
|117
|14-25 (13-17)
|6.
|Hardin-Simmons
|111
|22-21 (14-16)
|7.
|LeTourneau
|73
|15-24 (12-18)
|8.
|Ozarks
|68
|13-25 (12-18)
|9.
|Howard Payne
|41
|12-28 (7-23)
|10.
|Sul Ross State
|36
|14-22 (11-19)
2023 ASC Baseball Preseason Players to Watch
Players selected by their respective head coach
Position Players
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Rennie Arjona *
|Sr.
|OF
|Ozarks
|Panama
|Gannon Azios *
|Jr.
|3B
|Hardin-Simmons
|Cedar Park, Texas
|Blake Beach *
|Jr.
|SS
|McMurry
|Humble, Texas
|Dylan Bivins
|So.
|UT
|UT Dallas
|Denton, Texas
|Will Burford *
|So.
|OF
|Howard Payne
|Sugar Land, Texas
|Grayson Coltharp
|So.
|1B
|UT Dallas
|Allen, Texas
|Dru Didway *
|Sr.
|DH
|Ozarks
|Sallisaw, Okla.
|Josh Dyer *
|Jr.
|3B/1B
|McMurry
|Albany, Texas
|Ryan Farmer *
|Jr.
|OF
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Manvel, Texas
|Brandon Goynes
|So.
|INF
|Concordia Texas
|Temple, Texas
|Dane Jones *
|Jr.
|OF
|LeTourneau
|Keller, Texas
|Hunter Jones *
|Jr.
|OF/DH
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Hewitt, Texas
|Jase Jones *
|Gr.
|1B
|East Texas Baptist
|Mount Enterprise, Texas
|Tristan Karles *
|Sr.
|OF
|Sul Ross State
|Humble, Texas
|Andrew Klingenstein
|So.
|1B/OF
|LeTourneau
|Flower Mound, Texas
|Rylee McGee *
|Gr.
|C
|Howard Payne
|Freeport, Texas
|Orlando Moreno *
|Sr.
|INF
|Sul Ross State
|Splendora, Texas
|Chris Morrow
|Jr.
|OF/1B
|Concordia Texas
|Robinson, Texas
|Colby Seltzer
|Sr.
|SS
|Hardin-Simmons
|Haslet, Texas
|Brett Wagner N*
|Sr.
|OF
|East Texas Baptist
|Lake Jackson, Texas
Pitchers
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Andrew Acierni *
|Jr.
|RHP
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Waco, Texas
|Braxton Briones
|Sr.
|RHP
|McMurry
|Iowa Park, Texas
|Sayers Collins P*
|Sr.
|RHP
|East Texas Baptist
|Frisco, Texas
|Caidon Livingston
|So.
|RHP
|Hardin-Simmons
|Lorena, Texas
|Aiden Mow
|Jr.
|RHP
|Sul Ross State
|San Antonio, Texas
|Dakota Palmer
|So.
|LHP
|Concordia Texas
|Guy, Texas
|Brendan Read *
|So.
|LHP
|Howard Payne
|Round Rock, Texas
|Josh Ropple
|Sr.
|RHP
|Ozarks
|Copperas Cove, Texas
|Landon Stocks
|So.
|RHP
|LeTourneau
|Kaufman, Texas
|Ryan Vera
|Sr.
|LHP
|UT Dallas
|Friendswood, Texas
* 2022 All-Conference
P 2022 Pitcher of the Year
N 2022 Newcomer of the Year