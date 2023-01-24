RICHARDSON, TEXAS – McMurry University received 133 points and one first-place vote towards a fourth-place landing on the 2023 American Southwest Conference’s coaches and sports information directors preseason listing, released Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Head coach Josh Lee’s War Hawks trailed only preseason favorite East Texas Baptist University, UT-Dallas, and Mary-Hardin-Baylor on the ranking. UT-Dallas is the two-time defending league champion.

The conference also announced its Preseason Players Watch List along with the team chart.

McMurry’s representatives are junior shortstop Blake Beach (Humble, Texas) and senior pitcher Braxton Briones (Iowa Park, Texas).

2023 ASC Baseball Preseason Poll

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2022 Record (ASC) 1. East Texas Baptist (10) 189 33-13 (24-6) 2. UT Dallas (9) 185 35-17 (20-10) 3. Mary Hardin-Baylor 147 26-18 (16-14) 4. McMurry (1) 133 24-18 (17-13) 5. Concordia Texas 117 14-25 (13-17) 6. Hardin-Simmons 111 22-21 (14-16) 7. LeTourneau 73 15-24 (12-18) 8. Ozarks 68 13-25 (12-18) 9. Howard Payne 41 12-28 (7-23) 10. Sul Ross State 36 14-22 (11-19)

2023 ASC Baseball Preseason Players to Watch

Players selected by their respective head coach

Position Players

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Rennie Arjona * Sr. OF Ozarks Panama Gannon Azios * Jr. 3B Hardin-Simmons Cedar Park, Texas Blake Beach * Jr. SS McMurry Humble, Texas Dylan Bivins So. UT UT Dallas Denton, Texas Will Burford * So. OF Howard Payne Sugar Land, Texas Grayson Coltharp So. 1B UT Dallas Allen, Texas Dru Didway * Sr. DH Ozarks Sallisaw, Okla. Josh Dyer * Jr. 3B/1B McMurry Albany, Texas Ryan Farmer * Jr. OF Mary Hardin-Baylor Manvel, Texas Brandon Goynes So. INF Concordia Texas Temple, Texas Dane Jones * Jr. OF LeTourneau Keller, Texas Hunter Jones * Jr. OF/DH Mary Hardin-Baylor Hewitt, Texas Jase Jones * Gr. 1B East Texas Baptist Mount Enterprise, Texas Tristan Karles * Sr. OF Sul Ross State Humble, Texas Andrew Klingenstein So. 1B/OF LeTourneau Flower Mound, Texas Rylee McGee * Gr. C Howard Payne Freeport, Texas Orlando Moreno * Sr. INF Sul Ross State Splendora, Texas Chris Morrow Jr. OF/1B Concordia Texas Robinson, Texas Colby Seltzer Sr. SS Hardin-Simmons Haslet, Texas Brett Wagner N* Sr. OF East Texas Baptist Lake Jackson, Texas



Pitchers

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Andrew Acierni * Jr. RHP Mary Hardin-Baylor Waco, Texas Braxton Briones Sr. RHP McMurry Iowa Park, Texas Sayers Collins P* Sr. RHP East Texas Baptist Frisco, Texas Caidon Livingston So. RHP Hardin-Simmons Lorena, Texas Aiden Mow Jr. RHP Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas Dakota Palmer So. LHP Concordia Texas Guy, Texas Brendan Read * So. LHP Howard Payne Round Rock, Texas Josh Ropple Sr. RHP Ozarks Copperas Cove, Texas Landon Stocks So. RHP LeTourneau Kaufman, Texas Ryan Vera Sr. LHP UT Dallas Friendswood, Texas

* 2022 All-Conference

P 2022 Pitcher of the Year

N 2022 Newcomer of the Year