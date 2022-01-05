McMurry basketball games against UT Dallas cancelled

RICHARDSON, Texas – Due to health and safety protocols surrounding the UT Dallas basketball programs, Thursday’s women’s and men’s basketball games against the Comets at McMurry University have been cancelled.

Per American Southwest Conference winter sport rules, cancelled games are considered a “no contest” and do not count toward the overall or conference standings. The games will not be made up.

In addition to those cancellations, the McMurry Women’s team was scheduled to play LeTourneau on Saturday, but that game has also been cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the LeTourneau Women’s basketball program. The Men are still scheduled to play LeTourneau on Saturday, January, 8th, at 3:00pm.