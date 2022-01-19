McMurry Basketball games versus Belhaven cancelled

ABILENE, Texas – Due to health and safety protocols within Belhaven University’s basketball programs, Thursday night’s women’s and men’s basketball games at McMurry University have been canceled.

Per American Southwest Conference winter sport rules, canceled games are considered a “no contest” and do not count toward the overall or conference standings.

The War Hawks are still on schedule to host East Texas Baptist on Saturday, Jan. 22. The women’s team will tip at 1 p.m. and the men at 3 p.m.

