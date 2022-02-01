ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Men’s and Women’s Basketball announced some changes to its basketball schedules on Tuesday, which will take effect over the next seven days.

Due to the potential weather later this week, University of the Ozarks has decided to postpone its basketball games on Thursday against McMurry. These games will now be played next Tuesday, Feb. 8 in Clarksville, Ark. The women will tip at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m.

In a related move, McMurry Women’s Basketball has moved its home game against Arlington Baptist up to this Friday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. This game will be a non-conference competition inside Kimbrell Arena.

The basketball schedules are subject to change.