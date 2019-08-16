McMurry begins Jordan Neal era with first workout

It’s been a tough set of years for the McMurry Warhawks, but newly hired head coach Jordan Neal is trying to change that culture for the players and bring on winning seasons. We talked to some of the players and they already believe that change is being set in place for this upcoming campaign.

Josh Smith said, “This season honestly, I feel as myself as a junior, this might be one of the best seasons we’ve had in the last ten years. We have a lot of new coaches coming in, a new coaching staff, a lot of players, transfers with expertise and you know we have a lot of guys coming in that can contribute.”

Eriel Dorsey said, “We’re circling every single last game. You know we have a huge chip on our shoulder from last season and we just want to come out and do way better than we did last season.”

Kevin Hurley, Jr. said, “As far as all the other coaches, I feel like it’s been a change in the whole staff and you feel it not just on the field but you’ll be able to see it on campus like you could in the spring, and just the atmosphere has been a lot better.”

Jordan Neal said, “We want to establish a culture of hard work, mental toughness and dicipline and those are things we want to take to the bank and be a program that’s consistent in that way day in and day out. It’s going to be a process, it’s going to take time to get those things established, but the way you do it is to talk about it at the beggining and start with the end in mind and that’s what we plan on doing.”

The McMurry Warhawks will kick off their season September 5th on a Thursday in San Antonio against Trinity University.