McMurry cancels football season opener at Trinity University

ABILENE, Texas – Due to COVID-19 precautions, McMurry University announced Wednesday that the football team’s season opener at Trinity University on Saturday, Sept. 4 has been canceled.



“Our scholar-athletes and coaches worked hard during preseason training, and we wanted nothing more than to watch our players represent McMurry in San Antonio,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson. “However, our top priority is the wellness and safety of our McMurry scholar-athletes and our opponents. Canceling was a tough decision, but we are certain that it is the right one.”



There are no plans to reschedule the non-conference game, currently.



“McMurry continues to be aggressive and diligent in promoting actions that will help our campus stay safe,” Ferguson added. “We are offering vaccine incentives for students, faculty and staff; requiring masking indoors; and providing education to help students make informed vaccine decisions. The safety of our campus community is our leading priority as we work to protect the nest.”



McMurry’s next game will be at home on Saturday, Sept. 11 against Howard Payne. The War Hawks will monitor and reassess their situation in the coming days with hopes of opening the season next weekend.