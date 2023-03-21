McMurry University’s men’s and women’s track and field programs made it seven weeks in a row to receive American Southwest Conference weekly honors with the March 13-19 period announcement Tuesday, March 21.

Senior men’s thrower Sutton Welch (Abilene, Texas) earned his fourth 2022-23 campaign accolade. He delivered great throws in the shot put and hammer throw at the Wes Kittley Invitational on March 14. His shot put toss of 14.07 meters (46 feet, two inches) ranks first in the conference, ninth in the NCAA Division III West Region, and among the top 15 on the current national report produced by Track and Field Results Reporting System. Welch highlighted his results with a hammer throw of 52.79 meters (173 feet, two inches) that barely missed a personal record and trailed only two Division I athletes. That effort ranks first in the ASC and regionally and second nationally.

Junior women’s distance standout Janeth Chacon (El Paso, Texas) collected her second weekly honor. She smashed her former school record in the 10,000 meters at the Kittley meet by over a minute and a half (38:29.37 – 39:44.35), which beat the largely Division I and II field by nearly 12 full seconds (runner-up was 38:41.22). Her time is first in the ASC and second regionally and nationally.