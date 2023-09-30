ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Warhawks prepared for battle and notched a controlling victory behind a seven-touchdown performance. Both freshmen quarterbacks, Jess Hoel and Tray Walton, had fun with the Scot’s secondary.

Hoel finished with 293 yards through the air and four total TDs. His lone rushing touchdown was the beginning of an offensive onslaught. Meanwhile, Walton averaged 31.3 yards per completion, throwing for 188 yards on only 6 completions! This included a 73-yard score, over a minute before halftime, to wide receiver Corinthean Coleman.

Coleman was one of two Warhawk receivers to hit the 100-yard mark. Senior Kristopher Martin led all pass-catchers with three touchdowns and 160 yards; he was eight yards shy of doubling his total from the previous week.

The defense swallowed up Lyon’s backfield with five sacks, with linebackers James White and Herman Lee taking charge. White had 1.5 quarterback takedowns while Lee gobbled up three tackles for loss. It was a stout performance by the Warhawks defensive unit, as they held Lyon to a small 157 yards of total offense.

Next week is an important game for McMurry. The program hosts in-town rival Hardin-Simmons at Wilford Moore Stadium.