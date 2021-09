The McMurry War Hawks capture their first win of the season after trailing 10 to nothing late in the first quarter today.

The War Hawks beat the Pirates 41 to 31 at Wilford Moore Stadium.

MCM travels to Hardin-Simmons next Saturday for a tough matchup starting at 1:00 p.m.

Div. III. College Football Scores:

MCM 41

Southwest 31

UMHB 34

HSU 28

HPU 49

ETBU 38