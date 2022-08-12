The McMurry War Hawks are on the field and getting ready for the 2022 season.

The War Hawks are hoping this is the year they are able ot break through to the top half of the American Southwest Conference.

Head coach Jordan Neal returns 18 seniors this season, which is one of the bigger senior classes in recent years.

The War Hawks are experienced and mature, and that maturity stretches beyond the playing field and into the players lives.

Neal said, “I just think that it’s a great time for us and our program. We’ve got a lot of experienced players back. I am really proud of the development that you see physically. The thing that gets me and our coaches the most excited is the way our guys have matured personally, accountability, discipline, understanding the expectations we have as a program and as a staff. I think that, right there, is going to help us realize a lot of goals, and a lot of things that we have setting right in front of us.”

The War Hawks are picked to finish in fourth place this season by Texas Football magazine.

McMurry opens the season with a non-conference game against Birmingham Southern in Little Rock, Arkansas on September 3rd.