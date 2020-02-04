McMurry Football announces 2020 schedule

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry head football coach Jordan Neal announced the 2020 football schedule on Monday, as the War Hawks will open and close the upcoming season under the lights at Wilford Moore Stadium.

“We are excited about the upcoming 2020 season in the nation’s best NCAA Division III conference – the American Southwest Conference,” Neal said. “Every game is a tough one against outstanding programs, and we are looking forward to an exciting year of football featuring many great games.”

For a third straight season, the War Hawks will open against Trinity University (Texas) in a non-conference bout. This year’s season opener will be a night game at Wilford Moore Stadium set for Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

Following a quick bye week after the opener, the War Hawks will hit the road for another night game, opening ASC play at Sul Ross State on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

McMurry will have four home dates during conference play, including games against Belhaven (Sept. 26), East Texas Baptist (Oct. 17), Hardin-Simmons (Oct. 31) and Texas Lutheran (Nov. 14) to close the regular season.

The season finale with TLU is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m., while the Belhaven, ETBU and HSU games are slotted for 1 p.m. Times are subject to change.

McMurry will celebrate its 90th Homecoming Weekend during the East Texas Baptist game on Oct. 17. For more information on McMurry’s homecoming festivities, click here.

Road games for McMurry include a trip to defending ASC Champions, Mary Hardin-Baylor (Oct. 3), a short drive to Brownwood for a bout with Howard Payne (Oct. 10), a trek to Georgetown to face Southwestern University (Oct. 24) and a trip outside the state to Louisiana College (Nov. 7).

The UMHB game kicks off at 6 p.m., while all other road contests are 1 p.m. starts.