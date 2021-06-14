McMurry football excited to play in the fall in 2021

ABILENE, Texas – With hopes of a return to normalcy this upcoming fall, McMurry University Football Head Coach Jordan Neal announced the War Hawks’ 2021 schedule on Friday morning.

McMurry – who finished 2-3 with a postseason win this past spring – has 10 Saturday games on the Fall 2021 schedule. The season kicks off on the road Sept. 4 in San Antonio as the War Hawks face non-conference foe Trinity University at 6 p.m.

“We are really excited about the way our 2021 season schedule has shaped up,” Neal said. “Up and down the schedule you see extremely well-coached and talented football programs – the best league in NCAA Division III. We are excited about the way our program has improved, and we are looking forward to a fun and competitive season this fall.”

The War Hawks have five home games on the schedule, including the home opener against Howard Payne University Sept. 11. Later that month, McMurry will hold its 2021 Hall of Honor Ceremony the morning of Sept. 25 and will kick off against Southwestern University at 4 p.m.

McMurry will play three of its four October games in Abilene, beginning with a short road trip to crosstown rival Hardin-Simmons Oct. 2 at Shelton Stadium. After a bye week on Oct. 9, the War Hawks return to Wilford Moore Stadium for Homecoming against the newest American Southwest Conference member, Austin College, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

The Battle of I-20 trophy will be on the line to end the month, as McMurry will welcome Sul Ross State to Abilene Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. McMurry won the rivalry game last spring with a 17-14 victory.

The final home game takes place Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. against the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, which will serve as Senior Day for McMurry.

Outside of the aforementioned road dates at Trinity and HSU, McMurry will travel to East Texas Baptist Sept. 18, Texas Lutheran Oct. 23 and Belhaven Nov. 6.