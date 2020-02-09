McMurry hangs with Louisiana College, falls 78-73

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Women’s Basketball overcame a double-digit deficit and took a second half lead, but would be unable to hold on in a 78-73 loss to Louisiana College on Saturday’s Senior Day in Kimbrell Arena.

The War Hawks (9-12, 2-10 American Southwest Conference) trailed 38-23 at the half, but came out of the locker rooms motivated and trimmed the lead to 53-47 by the end of the third quarter. A Skyler Reyna layup with 5:48 to go gave McMurry the 61-60 lead, but Louisiana College (4-16, 2-10 ASC) held off the home team in the final two minutes.

Trailing 71-68 with 2:40 remaining, the Wildcats went on an 8-0 run. A Destiny Mathews layup put McMurry back within three, 76-73, but Louisiana College was able to sink two free throws and stop a three-point attempt on the other end for the tight victory.

The two teams will split the season series, as McMurry won the first contest earlier this season, 87-72.

Following the contest, the women’s basketball program honored its two seniors, Skyler Reyna and Sarah Doherty, in a special ceremony. The duo played their final regular season game inside Kimbrell Arena on Saturday.

Reyna had a game to remember for the War Hawks, scoring 26 points and grabbing 14 rebounds for her eighth double-double this season. Reyna also moved into fourth place on the all-time scoring list at McMurry, as she now has 1,372 career points. She passes Tina Beal (1983-87) who has 1,360 points.

Her senior counterpart also had an eye-catching performance, as Doherty scored 18 points on six three-pointers. All of Doherty’s attempts came behind the arc, as she shot 6-14 from downtown. Doherty and Reyna each played 37 minutes.

Freshman Destiny Mathews also secured a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds in 33 minutes of action. She now has six double-doubles this season.

The team’s other upperclassman, junior Francheska Aguino, had a clutch performance of her own, helping McMurry stay alive late in the contest with a pair of key three-point baskets.

Trailing 68-65 with under 4:00 to go, Aguino sank the game-tying three-pointer from the left wing. The very next possession, Aguino forced a steal on the other end and sank the go-ahead trey with 2:40 to go. Aguino had seven points in the effort.

Aguino and freshman point guard D’Asia White finished with a team-best eight assists. Both players matched season highs, with Aguino having eight against Sul Ross State and White totaling eight in the first matchup against Louisiana College last December.

The War Hawks will play their final four games on the road, beginning with Sul Ross State on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in Alpine, Texas.