McMurry happy to be back on the field

The McMurry War Hawks took some big steps forward in the shortened spring season, and head coach Jordan Neal expects that growth to continue in the fall.

2020 and 2021 were very strange years for just about everyone including football coaches and players.

McMurry just finished the last season just five months ago, and it’s already time to get back out there.

Neal and his War Hawks were excited to get it going.

Neal said, “It just feels good to be back in the swing of things even though the break between our last game and now was a little shorter than it was in the past. Now we feel like having returning starters. Guys that have really played a lot. They made mistakes, but they did a lot of really good things, too. We feel like that’s going to really excelerate the growth of our talented youngs and tranfers that we’ve got coming it.”

Carlos Garibay said, “Man, it feels great! It feels good to be out there with the team and not just a couple of guys here and there in the summer. We finally have that whole team aspect of offense and defense to reconnect with everybody and be with each other, again.”

This season number three of the rebuilding project Neal is working on at McMurry.

The War Hawks were 2-3 in the spring. They open the fall 2021 season in San Antonio against Trinity on September 4th.