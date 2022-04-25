ABILENE, Texas – As spring training draws to a close this weekend, McMurry University Football head coach Jordan Neal announced his team’s 2022 fall schedule Monday.

Currently, all games are scheduled for Saturdays at 1 p.m.

The War Hawks will play 10 games this fall, beginning with a neutral site game Sept. 3, 2022 against Birmingham-Southern College. The two programs will meet halfway at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Ark. This is the only game on McMurry’s schedule outside of Texas.

BSC will not be the only non-conference opponent on the schedule this season, as McMurry’s home opener is set for Sept. 10 against Millsaps College. The following week, the War Hawks open American Southwest Conference play at home against East Texas Baptist.

McMurry will host two other home games this season, including crosstown rival Hardin-Simmons on Oct. 1 and its annual Homecoming game against Texas Lutheran on Oct. 22.

“Heading into the 2022 season, we are thrilled to have two excellent out-of-conference opponents in Birmingham-Southern and Millsaps College, in addition to the always competitive American Southwest Conference slate,” Neal said. “Our players and coaches have worked hard in off-season and spring football to prepare to compete at a high level against the top competition in Division III football.”

The team will have five road dates against ASC opponents, including Southwestern (Sept. 24), Howard Payne (Oct. 8), Austin College (Oct. 15), Sul Ross State (Oct. 29) and defending national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor (Nov. 12).

The War Hawks will end the spring season with “War Hawk Day” on Saturday, April 30 at 3 p.m. inside Wilford Moore Stadium. The event is open to the public.

