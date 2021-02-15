McMurry hopeful for return to field Saturday

Head Coach Jordan Neal said, “I’m half expecting to look outside and see pigs flying. At this point we’ve just kind of come to expect the unexpected. When the weather it hit like it did, we just kind of took it in stride, did the best we could to adapt, had to move heaven and earth to meet with our guys, Zoom, and try to get them in the weight room.”

And as a result of the cold weather, McMurry’s game with Texas Lutheran that was scheduled for Saturday was canceled.

Neal said, “I think it actually serves some positive lessons, the silver lining is the game is unpredictable and you have to be able to modify and make adjustments on the fly as you go so that is normal.”

The War Hawks were coming off the first win in Coach Jordan Neal’s career at McMurry.

Neal said, “It was definitely a day I’ll never forget. It was just exciting to see our players and coaches experience the thrill of victory.”

The War Hawks now have yet another obstacle getting in the way.

Neal said, “Our guys aren’t even changing in the locker room right now, they’re just showing up to the practice field in the attire of the day. That’s a COVID deal we’ve decided to do just to try and mitigate against that and then when you throw the weather element in as well it just complicates things even more.”

The hope is the game with Texas Lutheran will be rescheduled.

Neal said, “I think it is pretty unanimous that we want to figure out a way to get that game back.”

The War Hawks are still hopeful they will be back on the field on Saturday to face Howard Payne.”

Neal said, “At this point, I think it would take a hurricane to stop our guys, I think Howard Payne feels the same way along with the other programs from around the conference. I’m pretty optimistic.”