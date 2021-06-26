McMurry hosts 10th annual Jimmy Lee Pierce Memorial golf tournament

In the summertime, with hot but still nice weather, its always fun to escape and hit the links.

That’s exactly what McMurry University did today as they held the 10th annual Jimmy Lee Pierce Memorial golf tournament.

The players were split up into groups of four playing a scramble format. Those in attendance were happy to be back out on the course after the event was canceled last year.

Mike Ezekiel said, “To be able to get everybody out today, with Covid-19 we weren’t able to do that a lot and we missed this tournament last year, but to get our friends and supporters out here playing together, our staff coming together to put this on, it was a great day.”

Sam Ferguson said, “The Jimmy Lee Pierce Memorial golf tournament is an opportunity for our donors and alumni and other community members to step up and make a difference in the experience of our scholar athletes, while also offering us an opportunity to honor the life of Jimmy Lee Pierce.”