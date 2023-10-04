The McMurry War Hawks are looking forward to hosting the HSU Cowboys on Saturday night.

One of the reasons, they are coming off a dominant victory of Lyon College.

The War Hawks were dominant in that game from start to finish.

They put 38 points on the board in the first half and cruised to a 38-point victory.

That win has the War Hawks feeling good about themselves heading into the battle for Moore Trophy.

They are 2-2, and another victory gives McMurry its first three-win season in 16 years.

Jordan Neal said, “Our guys have a lot of confidence, right now. They’ve been working hard. I was excited for them to be rewarded for how much time and effort they’ve put in and played a good game. It was a dominant performance, and I’m really excited about what that does for us.”

Reporter’s voice, “When McMurry is playing at their best, what should we expect?”

Kristopher Martin said, “A whole lot of touchdowns on offense and a whole lot of stops defense. It’s just like that.”

Neal added, “I think for us, staying within ourselves, not trying to do too much and execute and do what we know we can do.”

McMurry is leaving the American Southwest Conference after this season, so this is the last time these two will meet for the Moore Trophy in the ASC.

Kickoff for this game is set for 6 p.m. at McMurry.