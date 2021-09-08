McMurry is more than ready to start 2021 season

The McMurry War Hawks didn’t get to start the season when everyone else did because of Covid-19 cases on the team.

The cancellation of the game caught the coaches and the players by surprise, and it’s the kind of thing that can impact a team negatively.

Head coach Jordan Neal says he things like this make it imperative to be flexible and able to adjust to anything.

Neal said, “You just have to have a mind set that you are willing to adjust, adapt, improvise and try to overcome whatever is thrown at you. Whether that’s a Covid related deal, quarterback gets injured, losing an important player at a key position and having to adlib and sometimes just work the problem as it comes. Those things that you have to do, and you have to maintain a positive attitude, and I think that starts with your coaching staff. If you start with that kind of leadership and that kind of example, and you make important, you’re players are going to respond the same way.”

The War Hawks don’t get a non-conference warm up for ASC play.

They start the American Southwest Conference against Howard Payne on Saturday at 1 p.m.