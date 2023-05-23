The NCAA Division III Track and Field are coming up on Thursday through Saturday.

The McMurry War Hawks are sending a total of eight athletes to compete for the gold.

The War Hawks compete in the men’s 4X100 and 4X200 relays, the men’s 400m hurdles, the men’s 400m run, and the men’s triple jump.

Kelby Tidwell is the only women competing for McMurry this week. She is trying to win nationals in the pole vault.

Head coach Cody Knight has a message for his athletes this week.

He said, “The message for all of us is, ‘We are going all the way up to New York and it’s more than you representing yourself in that event. You are representing McMurry University. You are representing the track and field program here.’ That means a lot, and a lot of folks have done it in the past.”

McMurry starts the NCAA Division III Track and Field meet on Thursday.

The finals are scheduled for Saturday.