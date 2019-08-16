McMurry is young in 2019, but new coach Jordan Neal is happy to have freshmen on board

First-year head coach Jordan Neal led his team onto the field at Moore Stadium on Thursday morning.

Neal takes over a program that’s struggled a great deal over the last six seasons.

The job is to build the program into an American Southwest Conference contender, and that job began Thursday.

Neal said, “This feels very similar to starting a program from scratch.We’ve got some great returning players that are all ready and really eagar to finish their careers on a strong note, but you sure do love the attitude of a freshman. The new guys that don’t know we aren’t at the top of the heap or at the bottom of the heap. They just want to play and they want to show what they can do. They want an opportunity. A lot of those guys come from really good high school programs. They were really well coached. I’m really fired up about those guys.”

McMurry is just 8-21 in the last three years.

The War Hawks first game is on September 5 at Trinity University in San Antonio.