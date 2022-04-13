NEW ORLEANS – McMurry University made its third straight appearance in the men’s track & field national rankings, coming in at No. 20 in this week’s U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association outdoor ratings announced this week.

The War Hawks started the season ranked No. 8 in week one and No. 10 in week two. McMurry is one of 12 programs to be ranked in the top 20 all three weeks of the season.

Currently, McMurry has 14 entries in the TFRRS national top 50. Junior sprinter Jayden Sloan has a hand in six of those, as he looks to make his second straight appearance at the national meet. He currently ranks fifth in the 200 (21.43), 12th in the 400 (48.72) and 39th in the 400 meter hurdles (55.97).

The other ranking is on the field side, as he owns a 13.64m mark in the triple jump for 35th.

Sloan is also part of both relay teams who are in the national top 10. He, along with Jacorian Colbert, Jamari Williams and Dazhaun Walton rank eighth in the 4×100 relay with a time of 41.60. Sloan and Walton also joined up with Justin DeLeon and Griffin Gayler to run the ninth-ranked 4×400 time at 3:18.79.

DeLeon has the same time as Sloan in the 400 hurdles to also rank 39th. Walton is also ranked in the 200 with a time of 21.71 for 21st.

On the field side, freshman DonTre Sinegal owns McMurry’s top marks in both the long and triple jumps. He ranks 13th in the triple with a mark of 14.14m and 34th in the long jump at 6.94m. Sinegal qualified for indoor nationals this past winter in the men’s long jump.

McMurry’s two decathletes – Rylan Rogers and Shepherd Miller – both remain in the top 16 nationally. Rogers sits in 11th place at 5545 points, while Miller is in 16th at 5426 points.

In throws, McMurry’s Reagan Owen and Christian Morales are just inside the top 50 in their respective events. Owen set a PR of 50.99m in the men’s hammer last weekend, while Morales joined the rankings with a 52.58m throw in the javelin.

Though unranked, McMurry’s women’s squad has three athletes ranked in the national top 50 – including one in the top 10.

In the heptathlon, versatile senior Kelby Tidwell owns seventh in the national rankings with a score of 3856 points set in the Angelo State David Noble Relays.

Sophomores Breauna Conner and Najwa Campbell are among the nation’s best in the women’s 200 and 100 meter hurdles, respectively. Conner has a time of 25.53 in the 200, which she set last week at the East Texas Invitational. Campbell broke the line with a time of 15.17 in the hurdles at Trinity University this past March.

The War Hawks will host its only regular season home meet this weekend – the War Hawks Classic – scheduled for Friday, April 15 at Wilford Moore Stadium.