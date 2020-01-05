McMurry Men fall to ETBU

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Men’s Basketball dropped its first American Southwest Conference game of the season Saturday, falling to East Texas Baptist University 92-77 inside Kimbrell Arena.

A two-point game at the break, the Tigers (9-2, 1-0 ASC) shot 61.3 percent in the second half, scoring 55 points to pull away for the win.

Tied at 39 at the 17:35 mark of the second half after a corner three by senior forward Krishawn Terry, the Tigers used an 11-0 run to take a 50-39 lead.

Freshman guard Cody LeBlanc then started to heat up for the War Hawks (5-7, 2-1 ASC), as he scored McM’s next 17 points, knocking down five threes in the process. ETBU had grown the lead to as many as 12, but LeBlanc’s fifth three cut the deficit to 60-54. LeBlanc led McM with 19 points.

However, the Tigers were able to build their lead up to 16 points by way of a 13-3 run. ETBU led by as many as 19 points in the second half.

The War Hawks started strong, holding the Tigers scoreless for the first five minutes of the game as the jumped out to a 9-0 advantage. McM held the lead for the first 18 minutes, with the Tigers not taking their first lead until 2:01 left in the half.

McMurry’s defense held the Tigers to just 29.7 percent shooting in the first half, and shot 35.1 percent itself. The Tigers controlled the points in the paint, 40-16.

Terry joined LeBlanc in double figures with 11 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while senior forward Mike Williams Jr. and junior guards Khalil Butler and Colin Taylor each had nine points. Senior guards Dedrick Berry Jr. and Zacc Carter both contributed eight points.

The War Hawks will look to get back on track Thursday as the homestand continues, as Howard Payne University visits Kimbrell Arena for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.