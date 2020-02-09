McMurry Men fall to Louisiana College, 67-57

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Men’s Basketball dropped its home finale Saturday, falling 67-57 to Louisiana College inside Kimbrell Arena.

The War Hawks (7-14, 4-8 ASC) led or were tied for the first 34 minutes of the game, but the Wildcats (12-9, 6-6 ASC) took their first lead 6:35 left using a 12-2 run to pull away for the victory. The closest McM would get in the final minutes was six points.

McMurry shot just 25.9 percent in the second half after shooting 65.2 percent in the first half.

The game was tied at 20 late in the first half, but McM used a 12-0 run to take its largest lead of the game at the 2:35 mark of the opening period. The run was capped by a nifty breakaway layup by freshman guard Cody LeBlanc.

Louisiana College, however, cut the lead to six at the break using an 8-2 spurt over the final two-and-a-half minutes.

McMurry extended the lead back to nine early in the second half on a pair of LeBlanc free throws, following an alley-oop from senior forward Mike Williams Jr.

Williams led McMurry on the afternoon, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Senior guard Zacc Carter joined Williams in double figures with 11 points and eight boards.

Defensively, the War Hawks held the Wildcats to just 30.3 percent from the field, while shooting 44.0 percent themselves. The Wildcats made up the difference at the free throw line, making 19 attempts to eight for McMurry. The Wildcats also forced 23 McM turnovers.

With the home portion of the schedule complete, the War Hawks will close out the regular season with four road games, beginning next Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at ASC West leader Sul Ross State.