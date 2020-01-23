McMurry Men looking for momentum shift

The McMurry War Hawks started American Southwest Conference play with three wins in the first four games.

Now, they are riding a three-game losing streak with losses to Concordia, Mary Hardin-Baylor and Sul Ross.

Head Coach Zach Pickelman hopes his team can turn it around starting Thursday night..

Head Coach Zach Pickelman said, “We’ve lost three in a row and we need to get some momentum because we have five home games in a row to where we can get in a place in the standings in conference where we’re comfortable. We spent three years going through a transition process where we didn’t even have a chance to play in the postseason so getting a little taste of it last year kind of motivated our guys a little bit. We know what’s on the line now because we’re playing for postseason positioning.”

Mike Williams Jr. said, “There are multiple things that work in different aspects of the game, we just have to get to the open shots and just find our rhythm offensively and once that gets going it is crazy.”

The Crosstown Showdown is Thursday night at McMurry at 7:30 PM.