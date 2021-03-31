McMurry men ranked 5th in USTFCCCA rankings

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its first Top 25 poll of the season on Tuesday, ranking McMurry Men’s Track & Field as fifth-best team in all of NCAA Division III.

McMurry earned a nation-leading mark in the 4×400 relay last week at the D3 Challenge at Texas Lutheran University, running a time of 3:16.03 on the legs of Jacob Williams, Dazhaun Walton, Jayden Sloan and Michael Limones. The men’s 4×100 team ranks fifth in the nation.

Individually, senior Aaron Webb ranks second in the men’s high jump with his high mark of 2.00m. Sloan and Williams also have top-five marks in the men’s 400 meter dash with each clocking in at 48.51.

Freshmen Jamari Williams and Dazhaun Walton are ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 200 meter dash, while Rylan Rogers and Justin DeLeon rank ninth and tenth, respectively, in the decathlon.

The War Hawks join No. 11 Hardin-Simmons and No. 20 East Texas Baptist as American Southwest Conference teams in the USTFCCCA’s initial poll.

George Fox, Mount Union, John Carroll, Lynchburg and McMurry round out the national top-five.