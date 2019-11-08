McMurry men tip off 2019-20 campaign Friday

ABILENE, Texas – The wait is nearly over, as McMurry University Men’s Basketball officially tips off the 2019-20 season Friday at home versus Schreiner University. The War Hawks will also host Texas Lutheran University Saturday.

Tipoff for the home and season opener against the Mountaineers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with Saturday’s contest against the Bulldogs slated for 6 p.m. Both matchups will follow the women’s games.

Live stats and video links for both games will be available at mcmurrysports.com.

The War Hawks are looking to build off a 2018-19 campaign that saw them go 10-16, 7-9 ASC, earning the fourth seed from the ASC West in the ASC Championship Tournament.

Senior forward Mike Williams Jr. returns at the team’s leading scorer, and was named to the ASC Preseason Watch List. Other top returning scorers include senior guard Zacc Carter and junior guard Khalil Butler. Carter and junior guard Colin Taylor were also named to the Watch List.

“We’re going to start with Mike Williams every game and see how they’re going to guard him,” Head Coach Zach Pickelman said. “Depending on if they double, if they front or if they play behind, then we’ll play and adjust from there. We’re going to get him as many touches as we can, and when we do that our guards will feed off that and benefit from that, as well.”

The talented group of returners is supported by a strong recruiting class, which has a chance to step in and contribute right away.

“This is our most talented, our smartest group that we’ve brought in as far as basketball IQ on the floor,” Pickelman said. “They’re picking things up really quickly. We’re going to have a couple of them have a chance to get on the floor and help us win games.”

McMurry has high expectations for this season, and it is the right of the ASC West Division winner to host the ASC Championship Tournament.

“Our goal is to host the conference tournament,” senior guard Dedrick Berry Jr. said. “Not only host the tournament, but win it.”