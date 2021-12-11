McMurry Men’s Basketball team conquers Concordia Texas in overtime, 96-87

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Men’s Basketball gave the home crowd much to be excited about on Saturday, going to overtime and dominating the final five minutes to defeat Concordia Texas 96-87 inside Kimbrell Arena.

The War Hawks (4-6, 2-3 American Southwest Conference) led for most of the second half, but Concordia Texas (4-3, 1-2 ASC) went on a late 6-0 with 1:39 remaining to tie the game and eventually force overtime.

Sophomore Colby Cork and senior Elias Garcia made some early free throws to establish the overtime lead, then Cork dished one to Garcia for a layup to make it 84-79 with 1:34 remaining.

The duo connected again, but this time, Garcia slammed it down with authority to make it 86-81 with exactly 1:00 to go.

Garcia, CJ LeBlanc and Remy Minor iced the game in the final minute, combining to go 10-10 at the free throw line. After both teams score 36 in the first half and 41 in the second half, the War Hawks outscored Concordia 19-10 in overtime.

Free throw shooting heavily contributed to the win, as McMurry went 30-42 at the line for 71.4 percent. The 30 made free throws set a new season-high both for the team and for the American Southwest Conference.

Additionally, McMurry only had seven players score points, but all seven scored in double-figures. Minor led the bunch with 19, Cork added 16 and LeBlanc finished with 15. Minor and LeBlanc both finished 6-6 at the free throw line, while Cork went 6-10. The trio combined for nine of McMurry’s 13 steals.

The trio of Garcia, Rob Charles and Michael Imariagbe scored 12 points apiece, while TJ Hilliard added 10 points. Although Hilliard had the least amount of points, he was the only player to finish with a double-double with a game-high 11 rebounds.

For Concordia, Luis Gonzalez led with 27 points and nine rebounds.

The War Hawks continue their homestand and seek their third conference win next Saturday, Dec. 18 against University of the Ozarks at 3 p.m.