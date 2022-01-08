McMurry Men’s basketball team falls in high scoring affair with LeTourneau

ABILENE, Texas – The McMurry University men’s basketball team return to action inside Kimbrell Arena on Saturday, but the War Hawks ran into an up trending LeTourneau squad and fell 97-84 in American Southwest Conference action.

The YellowJackets (11-2, 5-2 ASC) have won three straight games since flipping the calendar to 2022, including a win over nationally-ranked Hardin-Simmons on Thursday. The War Hawks (4-8, 2-5 ASC) slipped a bit in the first half, but continued to battle with 47 second half points.

The lead changed eight times in the first half, but a 12-2 run aided the YellowJackets in pulling ahead.

Junior Rob Charles led the team with 19 points, going 8-18 from the floor. Sophomore Michael Imariagbe added 16 points and nine rebounds, as well as two blocks. Elias Garcia also contributed with 14 points and a team-high three blocks.

Freshman Nick Moye had a rookie breakout performance Saturday, scoring a career-high 11 points in 25 minutes of action. The Crowley High School product also made his first collegiate three-pointer today, while adding three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Both teams were just shy of 50 percent shooting from the floor and had 50 points in the paint. LETU’s advantage came behind the arc, as it sank 10-30 from downtown.

McMurry did a lot of its scoring on breakaways, scoring 30 fast break points.

The War Hawks aim to get back on track next week, opening a two-game road swing at Sul Ross State next Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.