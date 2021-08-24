McMurry men’s Cross Country tabbed third in preseason poll

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced its 2021 Men’s Cross Country preseason poll on Tuesday, as McMurry University was picked third in a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Additionally, the War Hawks had two preseason “Runners to Watch” in junior John Zuniga Jr. and sophomore Ethan Turner. The duo were both named second team all-conference selections following Top 14 finishes at last spring’s ASC Championships.

Zuniga and Turner lead a larger roster of 15 runners, including seven returners from last season.

“The athletes are adapting well to all of the new training we have thrown at them this past week,” said McMurry head coach Rexi Parcells, who enters her fourth season. “We have several solid packs on both the men’s and women’s side, and I cannot wait to see how this translates to race day. While we still have a lot of work to do, I am excited to see what these teams can accomplish with the right commitment to the program.”

In the preseason poll, reigning champion UT Dallas (96 votes) received seven of 10 first place votes to rank first. Following them with one first place vote in second was LeTourneau (81). McMurry (76) rounds out the top three and is followed by Hardin-Simmons (68) and East Texas Baptist (54).

Not far behind in sixth is Concordia Texas (51), followed by Mary Hardin-Baylor (45), Ozarks (40), Belhaven (32) and Sul Ross State (12). UMHB and Belhaven each had a first place vote.

The season is set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the LeTourneau Nicole Leman Invitational in Longview, Texas.

Currently, there are five regular season meets on the schedule. The first four are away meets, while the regular season finale will be McMurry’s Bill Libby Invitational on Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 16. The venue for this year’s home meet has not been determined.

The ASC Championship is set for Oct. 30 in Clarksville, Ark. This year’s site host is the University of the Ozarks.

Times and dates are subject to change throughout the season. For all the latest updates, visit www.mcmurrysports.com and click on the men’s and women’s cross country tabs.