McMurry Men’s Golf earns GCAA Presidents Special Recognition

NORMAN, Okla. – The McMurry University men’s golf team was one of 15 academic programs in the nation to earn Presidents Special Recognition from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA), the organization announced this week.

The War Hawks were among 250 universities across all collegiate levels recognized with GCAA Team Academic Awards, which is given to programs with a 3.0 grade point average. Additionally, McMurry was one of 15 from NCAA Division III with a 3.5 GPA or above.

Senior Michael Hunt was a key contributor to this honor, as he earned CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, GCAA All-American Scholar honors, the American Southwest Conference Medal of Honor and Winter/Spring Academic All-ASC honors. Hunt also earned McMurry’s Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year award as the senior with the highest GPA.

In addition to Hunt, the men’s golf team placed five others on the academic all-conference team this year, including Elliot Bourke, Trent Cooksley, Lane Roye, Marcus Ryser and Clemente Yanes.