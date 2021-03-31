McMurry men’s golf ranks ninth in latest Golfstat Ranking

INDIANAPOLIS – The McMurry University Men’s Golf team has moved inside the Top 10 nationally, climbing to No. 9 with the release of the latest Golfstat National Rankings on Tuesday.

Additionally, seniors Brendon Lowrance and Lane Roye rank fifth and sixth, respectively, as individuals, the highest ranking achieved by both golfers as War Hawks.

According to available records, the current team ranking marks the highest national ranking in program history.

Sixth year head coach Jay Rees has continued to elevate the men’s program even after entering into an unconventional year of competition this season.

“We are now one of the best men’s golf teams in the nation through much sacrifice and dedication,” said Rees. “I can not tell you how proud I am of my guys, especially Brendon and Lane who have given all they have the last 3-4 years.”

The bump comes after the War Hawks finished 9th-of-17 at the Battle at Primm Invitational last Tuesday, the largest spread of competition this season. McMurry sat in the 10th position nationally before the start of the tournament and looked to climb inside the top 10 with a solid outing in Las Vegas.

Prior to the Las Vegas showdown, McMurry earned a top finish over seven nationally ranked teams at the Schreiner Spring Shootout as well as a strong season opening second-place finish over seven top 25 teams at the TPC San Antonio Shootout back in February.

The War Hawks also finished sixth at the TankLogix Collegiate where they carded a season best two-round total of 21-over 583.

Lowrance and Lane have continued to have stellar performances this season, both earning podium honors to help lead McMurry to top team finishes. Lowrance currently leads the team and the American Southwest Conference with a 72.45 average while Roye is second at 72.55 in both regards.

Both Lowrance and Roye opened their spring showcases with a first-place finish at the TPC San Antonio Shootout, recording the podium finish with a score of 221 (+5). The duo also tied for 11th place at the TankLogix, carding a 214 (+4) overall.

Roye followed up with his season best finish at the Schreiner Spring Shootout, claiming the tournament by just two strokes with a one-under 143. Also registering top 10 finishes were Lowrance and freshman standout Jackson Barrileaux. Lowrance earned sixth while Barrileaux recorded his career best finish at ninth.

Lowrance added another notch to his belt with a fourth-place tie at the Battle at Primm where he recorded a 212 (-4) amongst a 96-player field.

The War Hawks currently sit atop all ASC teams, including Mary Hardin-Baylor (15) and Concordia Texas (18) who round out ASC members ranked in the top 25 nationally.

McMurry has one tournament left in the regular season. The War Hawks will head to Montgomery, Alabama on April 12-13 for the Wynlakes Intercollegiate before playing in the 2021 ASC Men’s Golf Championship in Brownwood, Texas on April 25-27.

