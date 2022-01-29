BELTON, Texas – McMurry Men’s Basketball matched a season-high for made three-pointers against nationally-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor, but were unable to overcome a tough first half in a 93-75 road loss to the Cru on Saturday in Belton, Texas.

In a matchup against the American Southwest Conference leader, the War Hawks (7-10, 5-7 ASC) shot 11-28 from behind the arc, but could not work back from a 56-39 first half deficit.

No. 21 UMHB (15-2, 10-2 ASC) shot 56.1 percent in the first half, using a 12-0 run midway through the half to gain some breathing room. Prior to that, there were four lead changes in what began as an early shootout.

Sophomore CJ LeBlanc led McMurry with 18 points and seven assists, going 4-7 behind the arc. Fellow sophomore Matt Pena nearly matched his season high, scoring 13 points with three triples. He also set new career highs with seven rebounds and five assists.

Senior guard Remy Minor also had three treys, finishing with nine points. Michael Imariagbe and Elias Garcia chipped in nine, as well.

After a record-breaking 50-58 showing at the free throw line against Concordia Texas on Thursday, McMurry dropped below 50 percent from the stripe at 10-21. UMHB finished 14-23.

The War Hawks have a quick turnaround for their next game, as they face crosstown rival Hardin-Simmons on Monday, Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m. inside the HSU Mabee Complex. McMurry fans are encouraged to wear their maroon gear to the game.