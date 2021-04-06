McMurry Men’s Track & Field moves to seventh in national poll

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its second NCAA Division III poll of the season, as the McMurry University men’s program moves to seventh in the nation.

A lot of shuffling took place within the national top ten this week, as McMurry dropped two spots from its initial ranking. The War Hawks are the second-highest ranked team in the South/Southeast Region behind No. 2 Lynchburg.

McMurry’s 4×400 relay team remains atop the national leaderboard with their time of 3:16.03 set at the D3 Challenge in Seguin, Texas. The top-ranked relay team consists of Jacob Williams, Dazhuan Walton, Jayden Sloan and Michael Limones. The men’s 4×100 team ranks eighth in the nation.

Senior Aaron Webb ranks fourth in the men’s high jump with his high mark of 2.00m.

Sloan and Williams also have top-five marks in the men’s 400 meter dash with each clocking in at 48.51 for fifth in the nation. Sloan also added a fifth place ranking in the 400 meter hurdles this past weekend at the David Noble Relays in San Angelo, Texas.

Freshman Jamari Williams ranks 13th in the 100 meter dash and 15th in the 200 meter dash, while Walton follows closely behind in 16th in the 200.

Freshman Rylan Rogers and sophomore Justin DeLeon are within the top ten decathlon athletes nationally, with Rogers in ninth with his 5135-point effort, and DeLeon at 4815 for 10th.

Also representing the American Southwest Conference in the Top 25 is No. 21 Hardin-Simmons.

John Carroll, Lynchburg, Mount Union, UW-La Crosse and Rowan round out the national top-five.