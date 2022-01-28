RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced McMurry University as the men’s track and field preseason favorite to three-peat as champions, revealed by the league office Friday.

The War Hawks, who have won three of the last four ASC Championships and 17 total since 1999, earned 60 points and five of the eight first place votes to finish first. Last year, McMurry led the entire meet and held off runner-up Hardin-Simmons on the final day.

The Cowboys were picked second with 54 points and two first place votes. The rest of the poll included LeTourneau (48), Concordia Texas (39), East Texas Baptist (31), Belhaven (24), UT Dallas (19) and Ozarks (8). Belhaven had the other first place vote.

McMurry had three scholar-athletes on the ASC Athletes to Watch list, including a pair of NCAA National Championship qualifiers from last season in junior Jayden Sloan and sophomore Dazhaun Walton. Fellow sophomore Rylan Rogers also made the list.

Sloan returns after breaking the conference meet record with a time of 47.20 in the 400 meter dash. That time led the nation at the end of the regular season, allowing him to qualify for nationals. He was named the ASC’s Outstanding Male Track Athlete, winning two individual championships. He finished with six wins last season.

Walton had a stellar rookie year, winning the ASC’s Outstanding Freshman Athlete and High Point Athlete awards. He scored 24 points with a gold in the men’s 200 and a gold on both the 4×100 and 4×400 relays. He also scored in the men’s 100 and men’s high jump last year.

Rogers enters his sophomore season as a swiss army knife of sorts, earning all-conference honors in multiple events. He finished second in last season’s men’s decathlon with 5224 points and earned silver in the men’s pole vault event. He also scored in the men’s javelin last year.

The indoor season begins this weekend, Jan. 29 at the Wendy’s Pittsburg State Invitational in Pittsburg, Kansas.

The 2022 ASC Track & Field Championships will be held on May 5-7 at McMurry’s Wilford Moore Stadium.



2022 ASC Preseason Men’s Track & Field Poll

Team (First) Points 2021 Championship Finish 1. McMurry (5) 60 1st 2. Hardin-Simmons (2) 54 2nd 3. LeTourneau 48 3rd 4. Concordia Texas 39 4th 5. East Texas Baptist 31 5th 6. Belhaven (1) 24 6th 7. UT Dallas 19 7th 8. Ozarks 8 8th



2022 Athletes to Watch

Name Events Cl. Team Hometown Kelton Kemp * Hurdles Sr. Belhaven Hazlehurst, Miss. Tevin Smith * Sprints So. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas Preston Perkins Hurdles So. Concordia Texas Austin, Texas Rick Platas Distance So. Concordia Texas Premont, Texas Rangel Miller * Mid Distance Sr. East Texas Baptist Shreveport, La. Detaveon Lewis * Sprints Gr. East Texas Baptist McKinney, Texas Brandon Powell * Sprints So. East Texas Baptist Wills Point, Texas Parnelle Shands * Sprints Jr. Hardin-Simmons Dinwiddie, Va. Malik Pratt Mid Distance Sr. Hardin-Simmons Killeen, Texas E.J. Konah * Sprints/Jumps Jr. Hardin-Simmons Philadelphia, Pa. Lorien Nightingale * Distance Sr. LeTourneau Njoro, Kenya Jack Miller Pole Vault Jr. LeTourneau Diana, Texas Erik Moore * Multi Jr. LeTourneau Caney, Kan. Jayden Sloan T * Sprints/Jumps Jr. McMurry Abilene, Texas Dazhaun Walton F H * Sprints So. McMurry Honolulu, Hawaii Rylan Rogers * Multi So. McMurry Baird, Texas Griffin Davis * Distance So. UT Dallas Austin, Texas Trent Sakakini Distance Jr. UT Dallas Frisco, Texas Muaaz Makda Mid Distance Fr. UT Dallas Frisco, Texas

2021 All-Conference *

2021 Freshman Athlete F

2021 High Point Athlete H

2021 Outstanding Track Athlete T